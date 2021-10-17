Trevon Diggs, Ezekiel Elliott, Tyron Smith are active for Cowboys

Getty Images

The Cowboys had some big question marks in Friday’s final injury report. Their biggest names are dressed for today’s game against the Patriots.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (ankle), running back Ezekiel Elliott (ribs), defensive end Randy Gregory (knee) and left tackle Tyron Smith (neck) are active.

Diggs, who leads the NFL in interceptions with six, returned to a limited practice Friday after missing the first two sessions of this week.

Safety Donovan Wilson (groin) returns for the first time since the season opener.

The Cowboys listed defensive end Dorance Armstrong (ankle), defensive end Bradlee Anae, receiver Simi Fehoko, safety Israel Mukuamu and quarterback Will Grier on their inactive list.

The Patriots’ inactives are cornerback Joejuan Williams, running back J.J. Taylor (groin), offensive guard Shaq Mason (abdomen), cornerback Shaun Wade (concussion), outside linebacker Ronnie Perkins (ankle) and tight end Devin Asiasi.

Running back Damien Harris (ribs) and offensive tackle Justin Herron (back) are among those players listed as questionable Friday who are dressed today.