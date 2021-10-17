Trevon Diggs gets seventh INT of season, a pick-six, but takes blame for long TD

Getty Images

What a day for Trevon Diggs.

It started off fairly quiet for the second-year cornerback, and his interception streak appeared to be coming to an end after at least one interception in the first five games. But then, with just over two minutes left in the game, Patriots quarterback Mac Jones tested Diggs, his former Alabama teammate.

(Jones said of Diggs earlier in the week, “You can’t be afraid of anybody or anything like that.”)

Kendrick Bourne tipped the pass, and Diggs returned it 42 yards for a touchdown with 2:27 left.

“They were running it all game,” Diggs said. “I seen it on film. The double slant, to the front side, and I just read it and made a play on the bill. He tipped it and it just fell in my hands.”

It was Diggs’ second touchdown this season.

“There was no stopping me. As soon as I got it, I was like I have to go score,” Diggs said.

Diggs’ six-game interception streak to start a season ties the NFL record. He joins Tom Landry (1951), Barry Wilburn (1987) and Brian Russell (2003) as the only players to accomplish the feat.

Diggs has seven interceptions. Hall of Famer Rod Woodson (1993) is the only other player in the modern era to have seven interceptions through six games.

“I’m just taking it all in, trying to make the best play and be better than I was last week,” Diggs said.

On the play after his pick-six, though, the Patriots struck for a 75-yard touchdown. Bourne beat Diggs on a double move. Tony Romo said on the CBS broadcast that Bourne was Diggs’ responsibility, because the Cowboys were in man-to-man coverage, but others came to Diggs’ defense on social media, blaming safety Damontae Kazee for taking a terrible angle.

Diggs even appeared to glance back at Kazee, as if to question what he was doing, while chasing Bourne in vain.

Diggs, though, took responsibility.

“They came right back. Hit a double move. I kind of let up,” Diggs said. “It was my fault. I should have been on top of it. I take full accountability for that. It’s my fault. Next time, I’m going to be better. I’m going to be on top of it.”

Diggs then was asked what Kazee was doing, and he wasn’t about to blame his teammate.

“It’s still my fault. It’s still my man at the end of the day,” Diggs said. “I can’t rely on the safety to be right there. It’s still my man. It’s still my fault, and I take responsibility for that.”