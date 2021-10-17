Trevor Lawrence TD pass brings Jaguars within three points at halftime

Getty Images

It took them almost a full half of football, but the Jaguars’ offense finally did something today in London.

With just 40 seconds remaining in the first half, Trevor Lawrence hit Marvin Jones in the end zone for a 28-yard touchdown that made the score Dolphins 13, Jaguars 10 at halftime.

Prior to that touchdown (which was set up with help from the Jaguars picking up a first down on fourth-and-6), the Jaguars were doing nothing like, and it looked like yet another ugly game in what has so far been a very ugly start to the Urban Meyer era.

Perhaps Lawrence and the Jaguars can make it a more interesting game in the second half. They could hardly be any worse than they were in the first 29 minutes.