Tua Tagovailoa officially active; Preston Williams, Byron Jones out in London

Tua Tagovailoa will be back at quarterback for the Dolphins on Sunday.

Tagovailoa was activated from injured reserve on Saturday after missing three games with injured ribs. He was listed as questionable after that roster move, but is not on the inactive list for the matchup with the Jaguars in London.

Cornerback Byron Jones, tight end Adam Shaheen, and wide receiver Preston Williams are on the list. Jones (Achilles), Shaheen (knee), and Williams (groin) were all listed as questionable on Friday and are not going to play against Jacksonville.

Wide receiver DeVante Parker and cornerback Xavien Howard were ruled out on Friday. Quarterback Reid Sinnett and tackle Greg Little will also sit out this week.

Kicker Josh Lambo, wide receiver Tyron Johnson, cornerback Tyson Campbell, linebacker Myles Jack, offensive lineman Rashaad Coward, edge rusher Jordan Smith, and defensive lineman Taven Bryan are inactive for the Jaguars.