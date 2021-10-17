Tyrann Mathieu said he fractured thumb in since-deleted tweet

Getty Images

Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu got heated during the first half of Sunday’s win over Washington and he remained so on Twitter after the game.

Mathieu engaged with critics of him and the team on social media and, per Adam Teicher of ESPN.com, said in response to someone tweeting about a missed tackle that he fractured his thumb during the game. That tweet has been deleted and Mathieu made no mention of the thumb issue in his postgame comments to the media.

Mathieu did discuss why he was yelling at the Chiefs sideline after the team allowed Washington to convert a third-and-16 in the second quarter. He kept on going on the sideline after Washington scored to go up 13-10. Mathieu said the outburst was not directed at any particular person.

“It was third-and-long,” Mathieu said. “It doesn’t matter what play the coach calls. As players you have to execute. Obviously you have to have formation recognition. You just need to [have a] sense of urgency. I just think the whole defense took [the play] off. Coach is going to call the game and as players we have to make it right.”

Mathieu said his teammates “love it when I go crazy” and the rant seemed to have the desired effect. Washington didn’t score again and the Chiefs moved to 3-3 with a 31-13 win.