Tyreek Hill exits with quadriceps injury, later returns

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was listed on today’s injury report as questionable with a quadriceps injury. Hill played, but he wasn’t able to play the whole game.

At the start of the second half, Hill remained in the locker room, and the Chiefs announced that he was questionable to return with a quadriceps injury.

Hill did return to the game later in the third quarter.

Hill had been responsible for a costly interception when a Patrick Mahomes pass bounced off his hands.

The struggling Chiefs trail Washington 13-10 in the third quarter.