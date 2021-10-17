Vikings jump back in front of Panthers with two quick touchdowns

Getty Images

The Vikings fell behind the Panthers 17-12 after a blocked punt in the third quarter, but it didn’t take them long to jump back into the lead.

Minnesota drove 79 yards in less than three minutes and scored a touchdown on a 16-yard run by Dalvin Cook. Panthers wide receiver DJ Moore fumbled on the first play of the ensuing possession, Eric Kendricks recovered, and the Vikings were back in the end zone less than two minutes later.

It was a pass from Kirk Cousins to Adam Thielen this time and the extra point made it 25-17 Vikings with just over two minutes to play in the third quarter.

Thielen set up the score with a 35-yard catch and now has eight catches for 109 yards on the day. Cook has added 87 yards and those two players have accounted for more yards than the entire Panthers offense.