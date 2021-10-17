Vikings, Panthers head to overtime

Getty Images

The Panthers and Vikings need more than 60 minutes to settle Sunday’s game.

Minnesota took an 11-point lead with just over 10 minutes to play, but the Panthers drove for two scores in the final five minutes to tie the game at 28.

Sam Darnold shrugged off a brutal game to come up with huge throws to tight end Ian Thomas and wide receiver DJ Moore to set the Panthers up inside the Minnesota 10-yard-line in the final minute of regulation. He found Robby Anderson in the end zone and then hit tight end Tommy Tremble for two to tie the game.

The Vikings picked up 46 yards on five passing plays and that set up a Greg Joseph 47-yard field goal try as time expired. Joseph hit a game-winner in a similar spot last week, but missed this kick wide to the right and we’re headed to overtime.