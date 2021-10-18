23 game have been decided in final minute or overtime

Getty Images

Plenty of games played on the sixth Sunday of the 2021 season weren’t competitive or close. However, in each of the four windows during which games were played on Monday, the NFL delivered a thrilling finish.

From 9:30 a.m. ET (Dolphins-Jaguars) to 1:00 p.m. ET (Vikings-Panthers) to 4:25 p.m. ET (Cowboys-Patriots) to 8:20 p.m. ET (Seahawks-Cowboys), three went to overtime and one ended with a walk-off game-winning field goal at the end of regulation.

That’s 23 games in six weeks decided in the final minute of regulation or overtime, with one more game to be played tonight, Bills-Titans.

Eleven games have gone to overtime this year, the most through six weeks since 1995, which featured 12 overtime games in the first six weeks of the season. Again, with one game still to play, the record could be matched tonight.

With six weeks (nearly) done, the NFL has completed one third of its self-styled “biggest season ever.” With 12 weeks to go, there should still be plenty of exciting football games to come — including games that may not have looked like they were destined to be great games but that, given the performance of the teams involved, will be.

For example, in 10 days the Packers visit the Cardinals on Thursday Night Football. That’s one that wouldn’t have been circled in early September. It should be now.