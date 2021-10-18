49ers signing Mychal Kendricks

Getty Images

Two weeks after free agent linebacker Mychal Kendricks visited the 49ers, he’s ready to sign.

Kendricks is in the 49ers’ facility today and is expected to sign after his physical, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The 49ers previously released Kendricks with an injury settlement after he played for them in the preseason and suffered a toe injury. Now that he’s healthy, the 49ers are bringing him back.

Kendricks hasn’t played yet this season and only played one regular-season game and one postseason game, for Washington, last year. He started 14 games for the Seahawks in 2019. In 2018 he pleaded guilty to insider trading, which resulted in him getting cut by the Browns and suspended by the NFL for eight games.