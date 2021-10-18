Brandon Staley: We need to do a better job playing around Justin Herbert

Getty Images

What was potentially one of the best games on the weekend slate turned into a blowout and a rough day at the office for Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert.

A week after lighting up the Browns for 398 yards and four touchdowns, Herbert finished Sunday’s 34-6 loss to the Ravens 22-of-39 for 195 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. Los Angeles was just 3-of-12 on third down and 1-of-4 on fourth down. The club had entered Week Six 7-of-7 on fourth down.

Herbert was ineffective for a variety of reasons. But head coach Brandon Staley said there was blame to go around.

“In a game like that, where it gets away from you a little bit, I think you can tell a lot about your quarterback,” Staley said, via Gilbert Manzano of the Southern California News Group. “We need to do a better job playing around him. Those guys did a great job covering, and I feel like they had a good pressure plan. Justin hung tough and gave us a chance.”

The Chargers didn’t put much together offensively and were down 27-6 midway through the third quarter. Though the game was out of reach after Devonta Freeman’s 9-yard touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, Herbert played the entire game.

“They drew a lot of good things on defense,” Herbert said postgame. “We got outplayed today. We didn’t execute the way we wanted to. We didn’t move the ball. We didn’t convert on third down.”

The Chargers have their bye in Week Seven to regroup before taking on the Patriots at home in Week Eight.