For the second time this season, the Broncos have lost a starting inside linebacker to a torn pectoral.

Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson suffered a torn pectoral on Sunday, coach Vic Fangio confirmed.

“He’s got a pec injury and he’ll miss the rest of the season,” Fangio said.

The Broncos previously lost starting inside linebacker Josey Jewell for the season with a torn pectoral.

Johnson had started all six games this year and all 16 games last year, but he won’t play again until 2022.