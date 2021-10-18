Browns awaiting results of Baker Mayfield’s MRI

Getty Images

Baker Mayfield expressed confidence immediately after the game about his availability for Thursday despite wearing a sling on his left arm to protect his non-throwing shoulder. The Browns quarterback, though, underwent an MRI on Monday, Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com reports.

The results of the imaging test will determine whether Mayfield or Case Keenum starts against the Broncos.

“We’ll make sure to work through all of that in the next couple of days and obviously take what the medical staff says, what Baker in this case says, and we do that for all of our players,’’ Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said during his media availability Monday, via Cabot. “That’s making sure we make prudent decisions with all of these guys.’’

Stefanski intimated the decision was strictly medical and not performance based. The fourth-year quarterback has not played good enough for the Browns to be better than the 3-3 they are. He has passed for 1,474 yards with six touchdowns and three interceptions. Mayfield also has four fumbles.

Mayfield has worn a harness on his left shoulder since partially tearing his labrum in Week 2.

“With any injury, I’m not the medical expert so I’ll listen to the medical team here,’’ Stefanski said, “and we listen to the player. With every single player here, you treat them [respectfully] and you have a dialogue with them. You talk to the doctors and we’ll make, again, make good decisions and smart decisions with all of these guys.’’