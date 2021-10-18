Browns list 20 players on Monday’s injury report

Getty Images

The Browns didn’t practice on Monday and a look at their estimated injury report for shows that they would have had a tough time getting enough bodies on the field to make a workout worthwhile.

Twenty Browns are listed on the report and ten of them would not have practiced ahead of Thursday’s game against the Broncos. That group includes running back Kareem Hunt (calf) and linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (ankle). Head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday that both players are set to miss extended time.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (shoulder), wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (shoulder), and center JC Tretter (knee) all played on Sunday, but would have been out on Monday. Stefanski said that the team is still gathering information about Mayfield and Beckham on Monday.

Running back Nick Chubb (calf), right tackle Jack Conklin (knee), cornerback A.J. Green (shoulder, groin), linebacker Malcolm Smith (abdomen), and left tackle Jedrick Wills (ankle) sat out Sunday and would have remained out.

Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (ankle, chest, knee), defensive tackle Malik Jackson (knee), defensive end Takk McKinley (ankle), tight end David Njoku (knee), and linebacker Mack Wilson (calf) were estimated to be limited participants.