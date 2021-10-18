Browns working through Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. availability for Thursday

Getty Images

The Browns took a beating from the Cardinals on Sunday and their ability to bounce back in Week Seven may be compromised by an offensive injury list that grew longer during the loss.

Running back Kareem Hunt is going to miss time with a calf injury and head coach Kevin Stefanski said on Monday the team is still gathering information about two other key members of the offense. Quarterback Baker Mayfield aggravated his left shoulder injury and wide receiver Odell Beckham picked up a new one.

Mayfield was in a sling after the game, but said he’s going to play against the Broncos on Thursday. Stefanski was less committal about the quarterback’s availability.

“I think we’ll make sure to work through all that in the next couple days,” Stefanski said, via 92.3 The Fan. “Take what the medical staff says, Baker. . . . make sure to make the prudent decision with all of these guys.”

The Browns played without running back Nick Chubb, right tackle Jack Conklin, and left tackle Jedrick Wills on Sunday. Stefanski said the team will see how they’re doing as well, but it looks like the Browns will be well under 100 percent on offense under any circumstances.