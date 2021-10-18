Buccaneers activate John Molchon off injured reserve

Getty Images

Coming off a long weekend following Thursday’s win over the Eagles, the Buccaneers have made a series of roster moves on Monday.

Tampa Bay has activated guard John Molchon off injured reserve. Molchon was designated to return on Sept. 29, so his 21-day window to be activated was just about to close. Molchon was placed on IR at the start of the regular season due to a leg injury.

As a corresponding roster move, the Buccaneers released receiver Jaydon Mickens. Mickens has been the team’s returner for five games this season, averaging 6.8 yards per punt return and 25.8 yards per kick return.

Additionally, the Bucs signed cornerback Blidi Wreh-Wilson to their practice squad and released linebacker Elijah Ponder from the practice squad.