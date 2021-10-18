Caleb Farley carted off with knee injury as Bills drive to go-ahead touchdown

Getty Images

The Bills took the lead over the Titans 13-7 on a 14-yard touchdown pass from Josh Allen to Stefon Diggs. It was Diggs’ second touchdown of the season, matching the touchdowns his brother has scored this season.

Dallas cornerback Trevon Diggs leads the NFL with seven interceptions, including two pick-sixes.

During the Bills’ seven-play, 72-yard drive, the Titans lost cornerback Caleb Farley. The first-round draft choice was injured while making the tackle on receiver Emmanuel Sanders after a 21-yard gain with 9:10 remaining in the second quarter.

Farley could not put weight on his left leg and was carted off.

The Titans have ruled out Farley with a knee injury.

Farley, the 22nd overall choice, was playing only his third game of the season. He opened camp on the non-football injury list after having back surgery in March and recently injured a shoulder.