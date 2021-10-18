Calvin Ridley returning to Falcons this week

Getty Images

Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley will return to the team this week.

Ridley will be at practice this week, head coach Arthur Smith told reporters today.

The Falcons announced before their trip to London last week that Ridley wouldn’t be there because he was dealing with a personal matter. There has been no word on the nature of the personal matter, but the Falcons said they supported Ridley taking time off.

Despite missing a game, Ridley leads the Falcons with 27 catches this season. He’ll help the 2-3 Falcons try to get to .500 on Sunday at Miami.