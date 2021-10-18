Cam Newton: “Hell yeah” I want to play football

Getty Images

Free agent quarterback Cam Newton confirmed a report that he has been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Newton revealed the change in his vaccination status in a YouTube video on Sunday. Before being vaccinated, Newton would have to wait five days to join a team interested in adding him to the roster.

Fully vaccinated players can join teams right away and Newton said in the video that he would like to get back on the field.

“Hell yeah I still want to play football,” Newton said . “I still get that urge to go out and perform and do something that I’ve been doing since I was 7 years old.”

Newton, who was released by the Patriots at the end of the summer, said that he’s heard from teams and that the situation “has to be right” in order for him to sign a deal.