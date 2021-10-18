Chase Young: It’s gut check time in Washington

Getty Images

After the first half of Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, it looked like things had a good chance of working out for the Washington Football Team.

The Chiefs turned the ball over three times to continue their string of ragged play and help Washington to a 13-10 lead. The second half would go much differently for both teams.

Washington missed a field goal on their first possession of the third quarter and the Chiefs responded with three straight touchdowns to turn the game their way. Kansas City converted eight of the 10 third downs they faced in the second half and their defense shut out the Washington offense for the final 30 minutes.

After the game, Washington head coach Ron Rivera said “one bad thing led to another” and said the team needs to do a better job of handling adversity. Defensive end Chase Young said it was time for the 2-4 team to put a stop to the errors that have plagued them this season.

“Got to look in the mirror,” Young said, via the team’s website. “Gut check time.”

Rivera said that the team has to handle and correct their mistakes in order to play the kind of complete game needed to pick up victories. There’s been little sign that they’re capable of doing so through the first six weeks of the season and there probably won’t be many people banking on them putting it all together in Green Bay next weekend.