D.K. Metcalf bristles at criticism from Shannon Sharpe over failing to get out of bounds

Last night’s bizarre decision to review whether Seahawks receiver D.K. Metcalf caught the ball before fumbling it helped deflect from Metcalf’s bizarre decision to not get out of bounds after catching it.

But not completely. Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe called out Metcalf, claiming that Metcalf was playing “hero ball” by trying to score the game-winning touchdown instead of setting up a game-tying field goal.

Said Metcalf in response, “Stop questioning me lil boy.”

Sharpe said there’s nothing to question, that it’s a “dumb ass” play. And, for good measure, Sharpe went career scoreboard on Metcalf, saying that he can’t question anything Sharpe has done — and that Metcalf should “pray” his accomplishments will match Sharpe’s.

Metcalf clearly was hoping to blast past Steelers defensive back James Pierre and score what would have been a game-winning touchdown. Sharpe questioned whether it was selfish to make that gamble with the team’s best interests.

It was a fair question from Sharpe, who is paid to provide his opinions. And he has the experiences, and the pelts on the wall, to do so. Metcalf, who is in his third season, would be smart to at least consider what Sharpe has to say.