Dan Campbell: Matthew Stafford is “doing a dang good job” for the Rams

Getty Images

The Lions and Rams are taking on familiar faces at quarterback in Week Seven, as Detroit heads to L.A. for a matchup between the two teams at SoFi Stadium.

But while the Rams are thriving at 5-1, the Lions are 0-6 and staring another loss in the face with the upcoming West Coast trip.

Head coach Dan Campbell wasn’t in Detroit for any of Matthew Stafford‘s tenure with the franchise, as the team agreed to trade the quarterback to L.A. just after he was hired in January. Jared Goff was a part of the package Detroit received in return, and Campbell called out Goff for his play after Sunday’s game.

As the Lions turn their attention to the Rams, Campbell said on Monday he hadn’t yet done a deep dive on the L.A. offense. But it’s clear how well Stafford and the Rams are performing.

“He’s doing a dang good job out there,” Campbell said in his press conference. “They’re an explosive offense. He’s a good quarterback. They’ve got the best defensive player in the league over there. So, look, this is another tough opponent, as is every week. But look he’s a good quarterback and it’s going to be a huge challenge for us.”

Through six games, Stafford’s completed 70 percent of his passes for 1,838 yards with 16 touchdowns and four interceptions. He’s averaging a career-high 9.2 yards per attempt and 9.9 yards per completion.