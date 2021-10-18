Derrick Henry leads NFL by 117 rushing yards, even before Titans play tonight

Getty Images

Titans running back Derrick Henry is far ahead of the field in the NFL rushing race.

Henry currently leads the NFL with 640 rushing yards, 117 more than any other player this season — even though the Titans have not yet played their Week Six game. (Tennessee plays Buffalo tonight.)

Henry is 117 yards ahead of No. 2 Nick Chubb, who has 523 rushing yards. Ezekiel Elliott is close behind at 521 yards. No other player has 500 rushing yards this season.

In a sign of how far ahead of the pack Henry is, he’s currently the leader not just in rushing yards but in rushing attempts and touchdowns, total touches, yards from scrimmage and all-purpose yards — all while the Titans have only played five games this season, while 26 teams have played six games.

Henry is on pace to break the NFL records for rushing yards and yards from scrimmage this season.