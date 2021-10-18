Derrick Henry’s 76-yard run gives Titans 7-6 lead

Getty Images

The Titans had 29 yards, two punts and threw an interception on their first three drives. They needed one play to go 76 yards on their fourth drive.

That’s the benefit of having the NFL’s leading rusher in your backfield.

Derrick Henry got good blocking from his offensive line and Nick Westbrook-Ikhine took out safety Jordan Poyer. The other safety, Micah Hyde, took a bad angle. Once Henry got to the second level, it was obvious he was gone.

The Titans lead the Bills 7-6 after two red zone field goals by Buffalo. The Bills had drives end at the Tennessee 5 and 10, resulting in Tyler Bass chip-shot kicks of 24 and 28 yards.

Henry already has 84 yards on five carries. The Bills have held him under 100 yards in each of the past three games over the past three seasons.