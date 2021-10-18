Derrick Henry’s second TD of night gives Titans 24-23 lead over Bills

Getty Images

Derrick Henry is having another big night for the Tennessee Titans.

Henry scored on a 3-yard touchdown run with 4:23 left in the third quarter to give the Titans a 24-23 lead over the Buffalo Bills.

Henry has 125 yards rushing and two touchdowns on 14 carries for Tennessee on the night. With the Titans passing offense being pretty anemic, Henry has had to carry the offensive firepower for Tennessee. He broke free on a 76-yard touchdown run in the second quarter that gave Tennessee a 7-6 lead at the time.

Though the pass game has been kept in check in general by Buffalo, a critical fourth down completion from Ryan Tannehill to A.J. Brown for 14 yards helped set up the scoring dive from Henry.