Falcons place Kaleb McGary on COVID-19 list

Getty Images

The Falcons may be without one of their starting offensive linemen as they come off their bye in Week Seven.

Atlanta has placed offensive tackle Kaleb McGary on the COVID-19 list, the team announced on Monday.

McGary has played every offensive snap for the Falcons this season through the team’s first five games. In his third season, McGary was a first-round pick in 2019 and has made 34 starts since entering the league.

With McGary off the 53-man roster, Atlanta has activated veteran offensive lineman Josh Andrews off injured reserve. Andrews went on the list with a broken hand at the start of the regular season. This is Andrews’ first season with the Falcons.

Atlanta will take on Miami in South Florida in Week Seven.