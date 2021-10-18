Geno Smith: I can’t keep coming up short

Getty Images

Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith blamed himself after his team’s overtime loss to the Steelers on Sunday Night Football.

Smith, who lost a fumble in overtime to set up the Steelers’ game-winning field goal, put the loss on himself.

“I hate coming up short,” Smith said. “We can’t keep coming up short. I can’t keep coming up short. I put that on myself. Back to back weeks, our defense gives us a chance to go out there and score. Give me the ball and we don’t get it done. That’s solely on me, and I vow to be better.”

The Seahawks are now 2-4 and in last place in the NFC West, and with Smith continuing to play in place of the injured Russell Wilson for at least a couple more weeks, Seattle’s chances of making the playoffs are slipping away.