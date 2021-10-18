Ja’Marr Chase racks up second most receiving yards through first six NFL games

Getty Images

Things are going very well for the Bengals and rookie receiver Ja'Marr Chase.

The fifth overall pick in the 2021 draft has played six games. With 553 receiving yards, he ranks second all time at this stage of his career.

According to the NFL, only Cardinals receiver Anquan Boldin had more. As a rookie in 2003, Boldin had 592 receiving yards.

With 27 catches, he’s averaging 20.5 yards per reception. He also has five touchdowns.

It also makes him the favorite to be the offensive rookie of the year. More importantly, it also has helped the Bengals get off to a 4-2 start, making them viable contenders in the AFC playoff field.