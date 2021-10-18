Jerry Jeudy unlikely to play Thursday night

Getty Images

The Broncos designated wide receiver Jerry Jeudy for return from injured reserve over the weekend, but it looks like they will remain without him when they play the Browns on Thursday night.

Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said at his Monday press conference that there’s a less than 50 percent chance of Jeudy making it on the field this week. Jeudy sprained his ankle in the team’s season-opening win over the Giants.

Designating Jeudy for return opened a 21-day window for him to practice with the team. He can be activated at any point, but will not be able to return if he’s not activated before that window is closed.

Courtland Sutton leads Broncos receivers with 33 catches through the first six weeks of the season. Tim Patrick and Kendall Hinton have joined him in three receiver sets in recent weeks.