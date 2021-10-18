Jimmy Garoppolo practices on Monday, Trey Lance doesn’t

Getty Images

49ers players returned from their bye week on Monday and that provided the first chance to see how quarterbacks Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance are faring with their injuries.

Garoppolo missed the team’s Week Five loss to the Seahawks with a calf injury, which allowed Lance made his first NFL start. He suffered a knee sprain during the game and head coach Kyle Shanahan said it wasn’t clear whether he’d be available for their Week Seven game against the Colts. Shanahan also said that he thought Garoppolo would be ready for that game.

It looks like Garoppolo is on track to prove Shanahan correct. According to multiple reporters at the team’s Monday practice session, Garoppolo was on the field but Lance was not.

The 49ers will not issue an injury report until Wednesday, so they don’t have to share either player’s participation level on Monday.