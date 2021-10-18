Joe Burrow: We have some things to correct on offense, it’s going to be scary when we do

Getty Images

The Bengals put up 398 yards of offense in Sunday’s 34-11 rout of the Lions, but the postgame reaction to the performance wasn’t all smiles.

Head coach Zac Taylor said he “went to halftime with a bad taste in my mouth” because the Bengals were only up 10-0 and quarterback Joe Burrow also lamented the slow start when he spoke to reporters after the game.

“If we eliminate some of those things that happened in the first half, we probably score 50 points today,” Burrow said, via the team’s website. “But it’s the NFL. I’m never going to be upset about a 34-point game when you’re winning by as much as we did, but we do have to get some things corrected. And when we do that, it’s going to be scary. ”

Burrow is on pace to become the first Bengals quarterback with a 40-touchdown season, rookie wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase is on pace for 1,500 receiving yards, and running back Joe Mixon is on pace for 1,300 rushing yards, which is the kind of production that strikes fear into opposing teams. That level of fear will only go up if they keep it rolling against the Ravens in Week Seven.