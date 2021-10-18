Joe Judge: There’s a lot of ball left to be played, we’re not going to quit

Posted by Josh Alper on October 18, 2021, 9:59 AM EDT
Los Angeles Rams v New York Giants
Getty Images

The Giants got their first win of the season in Week Four, but any hope that it was a sign of good things to come was quickly snuffed out.

Dallas pasted them in Week Five and the Rams did the same on Sunday, which leaves the Giants looking a lot like the teams that went 18-46 over the previous four seasons. That wasn’t the way they drew things up during an aggressive offseason and head coach Joe Judge was asked after Sunday’s loss if he’s concerned about players starting to check out as the losses continue to pile up.

“There’s a lot of ball left to be played,” Judge said. “There’s a lot of ball left to be played. We’re in Week Six, so to turn around and start tapping out now — I don’t know what kind of mentality other people have, I don’t quit things, these players don’t quit things. We’re not going to do that, so anyone who’s got that mentality of woe is me, what did you think was going to happen? Did you just think you were going out there, roll the ball out and walk over every opponent? It’s the National Football League, teams are good.”

Judge said that the Giants “don’t have a room full of guys waiting for next year,” but a few more losses will force others in the organization to start thinking about whether they’re going to change approaches in order to avoid another season that slips into irrelevancy long before Thanksgiving.

Permalink 8 Comments Feed for comments Back to top

8 responses to “Joe Judge: There’s a lot of ball left to be played, we’re not going to quit

  2. Running qb sneaks a week after a concussion? Nate Solder still still playing LT? This guy is way over his head and the tough guy act has worn thin. I’ve seen all I need to see.

  3. It is pure evil what the giants have done to their fans over the last 10 years ! Nobody cares Joe your team is worse than very bad your organization is irrelevant!

  4. They don’t have a coaching problem … they have an ownership problem. The team owners run the Giants like a jobs program for relatives and friends. And there’s no accountability since the worst teams make about as much money as the best.

  5. Best part yesterday was the half time ceremony for the Super Bowl 46 Team.. Once that was over we headed to the parking lot to tail gate..

  6. johnnnnyfootball says:
    October 18, 2021 at 10:25 am
    Running qb sneaks a week after a concussion? Nate Solder still still playing LT? This guy is way over his head and the tough guy act has worn thin. I’ve seen all I need to see.

    ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

    Since Solder is playing right tackle, maybe you haven’t seen enough….

  7. add 20 years to your pain and you got us in Washington.

    We all hate Dallas and they are running away with the division without a fight.

    This division is ridiculous.

  8. Heard this one before, Joe. You’re a terrible coach with a terrible quarterback. Pretty much a recipe for failure more often than not.

Leave a Reply

You must be logged in to leave a comment. Not a member? Register now!

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.