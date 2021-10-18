Joe Judge: This is definitely going to get better

Getty Images

The Giants got blown out again on Sunday, which dropped their record to 1-5 in what’s beginning to look like another lost season for the NFC East club.

That start comes after head coach Joe Judge piloted the Giants to a 6-10 record in 2020 and the overall record has led to a lot of disgruntled Giants fans. Boos could be heard throughout Sunday’s home loss and large swaths of empty seats could be seen at MetLife Stadium after a halftime ceremony honoring the Super Bowl XLVI championship team wrapped up.

After the loss, Judge said that neither he nor anyone else on the team is a quitter and that there’s a lot of football still to play this year. The latter part might have sounded like a threat to those who have been watching the team closely, but Judge vowed that those who stick with the team will be rewarded with better days at an undetermined point in the future.

“This is definitely going to get better. . . . I don’t know what kind of guarantee [fans] want, but I can assure everyone out there as a Giants fan, and they want to know when it’s going to turn, I can tell them we’re working tirelessly to make sure we get this thing turned in the right direction, not just for short-term results, but for long-term success,” Judge said, via Tom Rock and Bob Glauber of Newsday.

While players like Leonard Williams may be bothered by the booing, the apathy illustrated by the empty seats is a bigger problem for the Giants if they’re trying to sell patience after making the playoffs once since that Super Bowl title.