Josh Allen’s two touchdown passes have Bills ahead of Titans 20-17 at halftime

The Bills are winning, up 20-17 at halftime, but they probably should be winning by more.

Buffalo has 244 yards, including 195 passing yards by Josh Allen, but Allen has thrown an interception and the Bills settled for two red zone field goals.

The Bills defense, ranked first in the NFL, including second against the run, allowed a 76-yard touchdown run by Derrick Henry. Henry has nine carries for 96 yards.

Allen is 19-of-25 with touchdown throws of 14 yards to Stefon Diggs and 29 yards to Cole Beasley. Diggs has six catches for 68 yards and Beasley three for 50.

The Bills, though, have not been efficient in the red zone. Tyler Bass kicked field goals of 24 and 28 yards after the Bills had two drives get as close to the end zone as the 5-yard line and the 10-yard line.

And Aleln’s interception handed the Titans points. Kevin Byard picked Allen and had a 16-yard return to set up a two-play, 11-yard touchdown drive as Ryan Tannehill scored on a 4-yard run.

Tannehill is struggling, though, going only 4-of-12 for 71 yards and an interception. Julio Jones has two catches for 53 yards, including one that bounced off the helmet of a Bills’ defender.

The Titans had left tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion) and cornerback Caleb Farley (knee) carted off, and returner Cameron Batson couldn’t put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field just before halftime.