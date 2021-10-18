Kareem Hunt will miss several weeks with calf injury

Getty Images

The Browns injury situation is quickly getting worse.

With Nick Chubb already dealing with a calf strain, running back Kareem Hunt is now slated to miss several weeks with a calf strain. Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reported on Monday that Hunt will be out for four-to-six weeks.

While head coach Kevin Stefanski didn’t quite confirm that timeline in his press conference, he did say that’s “in the ballpark” of what he was told by Cleveland’s training staff.

Because he’s out for several weeks, Hunt is likely to go on injured reserve.

Hunt was carted to the locker room during the fourth quarter of Sunday’s loss to the Cardinals. He started that game in place of Chubb, who has been dealing with a calf strain.

Stefanski told reporters Chubb has not been ruled out of Cleveland’s upcoming Thursday matchup with Denver, but the short week makes it tougher for the running back.

Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah is also slated to miss a few weeks with a high-ankle sprain suffered in Sunday’s loss. He’s also a candidate to go on injured reserve.