Lamar Jackson has most wins of any quarterback before 25th birthday

Getty Images

Many will argue that wins aren’t a quarterback stat. The NFL apparently believes they are, given that achievements based on quarterback wins routinely are included in the league’s weekly summary of significant statistical developments.

This week, the league pointed out this significant statistical development: Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has now won 35 games. That’s more than any quarterback before the age of 25, breaking the record set in the 1980s by Dan Marino.

Jackson doesn’t turn 25 until January 7; thus, he can push the mark as high as 45, given that the Ravens play 10 more games before he officially completes a quarter century on earth.

Hopefully, Jackson will be paid before then. With a bye looming after Week Seven’s game against the Bengals, the Ravens and Jackson must prioritize getting him the financial security he deserves.

It should be simple. Jackson should ask for the Josh Allen deal, and the Ravens should just give it to him. And if the Ravens refuse, Jackson should refuse to play in Week Nine.