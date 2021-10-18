Lane Johnson says he is battling depression and anxiety, will re-join team

Getty Images

Eagles offensive tackle Lane Johnson has taken time away for what the team described as “personal reasons.” Now Johnson has confirmed publicly that the reasons had to do with depression and anxiety.

Johnson posted a statement on Twitter saying that he is planning to return to the team after taking some time to work on his mental health.

“I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and support over the last two weeks,” Johnson said. “I appreciate the positive notes and messages as I’ve worked hard to restore my personal life. Depression and anxiety are things I’ve dealt with for a long time and have kept hidden from my friends and family. If you’re reading this and struggling, please know that you are not alone. I am excited to re-join my teammates and coaches. I’m grateful for the entire Eagles community and look forward to continuing to play in front of the best fans in the world!”

Johnson played every snap for the first three games of the season but has not played in the last three games.