“Looks promising” for Marcus Maye, Jarrad Davis playing this week

The Jets may have a couple of veteran defenders back in the lineup for their Week Seven game in New England.

Jets head coach Robert Saleh said at a Monday press conference, via Rich Cimini of ESPN.com, that it “looks promising” for safety Marcus Maye and linebacker Jarrad Davis returning to action against the Patriots.

Maye missed the last two games with an ankle injury and had last week’s bye to continue his recovery. He had 23 tackles and a sack in the first three weeks of the season.

Davis hurt his ankle in August and was placed on injured reserve after the cut to 53 players. He was in line to start before getting hurt, but it’s unclear what his role will be upon his return to action.

Saleh also told reporters that left tackle Mekhi Becton is still a few weeks away from returning to action after his knee surgery.