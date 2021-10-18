Mac Jones “learning the hard way” how the NFL works

Getty Images

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones had his ups and downs in Sunday’s overtime loss to the Cowboys and they could be illustrated by a two-play sequence late in the fourth quarter.

Jones tried a pass to wide receiver Kendrick Bourne that Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs picked off and returned for a touchdown that put his team in the lead. Jones went back to Bourne the next play and hit a 75-yard touchdown that put the Patriots back in front. The Cowboys would tie the game and then score a touchdown after forcing a Patriots punt on the first possession of overtime.

Jones also lost a fumble on a Randy Gregory sack early in the game and said after the game that he has to recognize “that feeling that something might be going bad, just throw it away, call a time-out or figure it out and just try not to make a bad play worse.”

“I left a lot of plays on the field, but we did fight hard,” Jones said. “When you look at the big picture, you never want to say you’re close, and it’s hard to do that, but the games that we’ve lost we’ve been two or three plays away, and I guess it’s just how the NFL works, and I’m learning that the hard way.”

The Patriots are now 0-4 at home this season and they’ll try for their first win on their field against the Jets next Sunday. They beat the Jets on the road in Week Two and making it a sweep would be a welcome rebound from a painful loss on Sunday.