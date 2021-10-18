Maxx Crosby: We’ve been rushing well, but we consistently got to the QB against the Broncos

USA TODAY Sports

After a tumultuous week, the Raiders went to Colorado and crushed the Broncos 34-24 on Sunday.

The final score wasn’t quite indicative of how badly Las Vegas took it to Denver, as the Broncos added a cosmetic touchdown with just over a minute left in the contest.

But one thing the Broncos couldn’t do was slow down Maxx Crosby.

The Raiders’ defensive end teed off against Denver’s pass protection, recording 3.0 sacks, five total QB hits, a tackle for loss, and a pass breakup.

The Raiders tallied a total of five sacks and 17 quarterback hits on Teddy Bridgewater in the win.

“I feel like we’ve been rushing really well; we just haven’t finished,” Crosby said postgame, via Vinny Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal. “Today, we finished. We got to the quarterback consistently. I can’t say enough about Quinton Jefferson, Solomon Thomas, Yannick — all those guys played a big part in me getting to the quarterback.”

Crosby added that he felt like the rush and coverage paired well to help bring Bridgewater down so many times.

“We consistently got after the quarterback from the start of the game,” Crosby said. “Once we knock out the run, we knew they had to pass.”

It was a strong performance for a player and a team that certainly needed one. Crosby and his teammates were able to compartmentalize well enough to get after the Broncos and improve to 4-2.

“In this business, there’s always crazy things going on, especially with the Raiders,” Crosby said with a laugh. “There’s no mistake about it, ever since I got here, there’s always things going on.”