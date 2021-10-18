Mike Tomlin on officials’ review at the end of regulation: It was an embarrassment

Getty Images

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin was clearly livid at the officials when they stopped Sunday’s 23-20 overtime win with three seconds left in regulation to review D.K. Metcalf‘s catch.

There wasn’t much reason to question what happened during the play. Metcalf made a clear catch and clearly fumbled. Then receiver Freddie Swain recovered the ball and ran to the middle of the field for Seattle to get a spike off to give the club an opportunity for a game-tying field goal.

But when the officials halted the game to review Metcalf’s catch, it allowed for an easy spike procedure with three seconds on the clock when play resumed.

After the game, Tomlin was still clearly peeved at the way things transpired.

“I hated it. I just — I hated it,” Tomlin said in his press conference. “I could not believe that game was stopped to confirm catch/no catch in that moment. That’s all I’mma say.”

Tomlin was asked a follow-up question and repeated his line about that being all he would say. But he actually had four more words to add.

“It was an embarrassment,” Tomlin said.

The Steelers head coach may receive a letter from 345 Park Avenue about his comments. But with Pittsburgh on a bye after improving to 3-3, Tomlin may not mind having to sign his name on a check for a fine.