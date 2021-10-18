Monday Night Football inactives: A.J. Epenesa is a healthy scratch

Getty Images

Facing the NFL’s leading rusher, Derrick Henry, the Bills have loaded up at defensive tackle and linebacker. Harrison Phillips returns to the defensive tackle rotation this week after being inactive last week.

All six linebackers are dressed, including Matt Milano, who returns after missing last week.

The Bills have only four active defensive ends for Monday Night Football — Greg Rousseau, Efe Obada, Jerry Hughes and Mario Addison — with A.J. Epenesa inactive for the first time in 2021.

The Bills’ other inactives are running back Matt Breida, offensive tackle Tommy Doyle, defensive tackle Vernon Butler and defensive lineman Boogie Basham.

The Titans’ inactives are receiver Josh Reynolds, running back Mekhi Sargent, outside linebacker John Simon and linebacker Monty Rice (groin).

Fullback Khari Blasingame (shoulder), running back Jeremy McNichols (ankle) and receiver Chester Rogers (groin) are dressed despite questionable designations.