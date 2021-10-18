Monday Night Football: Titans stop Josh Allen QB sneak to seal 34-31 victory over Bills

Getty Images

The defensive front of the Tennessee Titans crashed through the line of scrimmage to stop Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen short on a fourth down quarterback sneak from the 3-yard line on fourth-and-inches to turn away the Bills and seal a 34-31 victory on Monday night.

Allen had made a leaping dive for the first down sticks on third down that saw him ruled down at the two-and-a-half yard line with 22 seconds left to play. Instead of kicking a chip shot field goal to force overtime, the Bills went for the win with Allen attempting to find daylight on the fourth down sneak. Jeffery Simmons crashed through the line and Allen lost his footing as he was stopped short to turn the ball back over to Tennessee with 21 seconds left.

Derrick Henry rushed for 143 yards and three touchdowns on the night for Tennessee as he carried the team’s offensive attack. His third score of the night, a 13-yard run with 3:05 left to play, gave the Titans their final lead. Bills returner Isaiah McKenzie had a 101-yard return touchdown wiped out on the ensuing kickoff due to a hold on Andre Smith Jr. The Bills still marched down to the Titans red zone to give themselves scoring chances that wouldn’t come to fruition.

The Titans managed to get the win despite losing several players throughout the night. Left tackle Taylor Lewan (concussion) and cornerback Caleb Farley (knee) were carted off, and returner Cameron Batson couldn’t put any weight on his leg as he was helped off the field just before halftime. Wide receiver Julio Jones (hamstring) and cornerback Chris Jackson (foot) were both forced from the game in the fourth quarter as well. Bills tight end Dawson Knox also was ruled out for the night due to an injured hand.

Allen threw for 353 yards with three touchdowns and an interception for the Bills in the loss. He provided almost all of Buffalo’s offensive firepower for the night.

Henry broke free on a 76-yard touchdown run to give the Titans a 7-6 lead in the second quarter. The Bills answered as Allen hit Stefon Diggs for a 14-yard touchdown on Buffalo’s next possession. After a 43-yard Randy Bullock field goal, Ryan Tannehill scored on a 4-yard touchdown run to give Tennessee a 17-13 lead.

Cole Beasley caught a 29-yard touchdown pass from Allen late in the half as the Bills took a 20-17 lead into the break.

After a 52-yard Tyler Bass field goal extended the Buffalo lead, Henry’s second score of the night put the Titans back on top, 24-23. Allen found Tommy Sweeney for 1-yard touchdown and made the two-point conversion on a variation of the “Philly Special” with a throwback pass from Knox to Allen to give the Bills a 31-24 lead inside the final minute of the third quarter.

Bullock’s 38-yard field goal made it 31-27 before Henry’s third score gave the Titans the lead for good.

Tannehill completed 18 of 29 passes for 216 yards with an interception for Tennessee. Seven of the completions were to A.J. Brown for a total of 91 yards.

Diggs had 89 yards and a touchdown. Beasley had 88 yards and a touchdown. Emmanuel Sanders had 91 yards receiving for Buffalo on the night.