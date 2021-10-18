MRI shows calf strain for Dak Prescott, “optimistic” for Week Eight

Getty Images

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott went for an MRI on his injured calf on Monday and head coach Mike McCarthy shared the results of that test during a Monday press conference.

McCarthy said that the test showed a calf strain for Prescott. The Cowboys have a bye this week and McCarthy said that the team is “optimistic” about Prescott’s availability for their Week Eight game against the Vikings.

Prescott will rest and do rehab work this week and the Cowboys plan to re-evaluate his condition early next week.

Prescott has completed over 73 percent of his passes while throwing for 1,813 yards, 16 touchdowns, and four interceptions during Dallas’ 5-1 start to the regular season. If all goes well, he’ll be adding to those titles against Minnesota in a couple of weeks.