NHL suspends Evander Kane 21 games over fake vaccine card

Getty Images

Fake vaccines cards are very real. And the NHL has punished a player over having one.

Evander Kane of the San Jose Sharks has been suspended 21 games for having a fake vaccination card.

“I would like to apologize to my teammates, the San Jose Sharks organization, and all Sharks fans for violating the NHL COVID protocols,” Kane said in a statement. “I made a mistake, one I sincerely regret and take responsibility for. During my suspension, I will continue to participate in counseling to help me make better decisions in the future. When my suspension is over, I plan to return to the ice with great effort, determination, and love for the game of hockey.”

It’s not the first time Kane has found himself under scrutiny this year. He was investigated — and cleared — for betting on hockey games. Both issues are important to the NFL, because the question has been raised as to whether some NFL players have used fake vaccine cards.

Some believe it has indeed happened in pro football. The fact that it has happened in the NHL should cause more questions about whether any NFL players have finagled the COVID equivalent of McLovin’s phony Hawaii driver’s license.