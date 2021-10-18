Packers expect David Bakhtiari back at practice this week

Getty Images

Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is expected to take a step back toward the lineup this week.

Head coach Matt LaFleur said at his Monday press conference that he anticipates having Bakhtiari on the practice field this week. That would open a three-week window for him to practice with the team and be placed on the active roster.

Bakhtiari tore his ACL late last year and was placed on the physically unable to perform list to open the season.

Elgton Jenkins returned from an ankle injury to reclaim the left tackle spot in Sunday’s win over the Bears. Jenkins played left guard before Bakhtiari’s injury, so there will be some shuffling to do once Bakhtiari is ready for game action.