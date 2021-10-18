Parris Campbell has potentially season-ending foot injury, T.Y. Hilton “doing fine” on Monday

Getty Images

Colts receiver Parris Campbell has had his first two seasons cut short due to injury.

Now the same thing may be happening in his third.

Campbell caught a 51-yard touchdown at the end of the first quarter in Indianapolis’ blowout victory over Houston on Sunday. But on that play, Campbell suffered a significant foot injury that will cause him to miss significant time.

“It’s heartbreaking for him,” head coach Frank Reich said on Monday, via Joel A. Erickson of the Indianapolis Star.

Reich added that the injury could be season-ending for Campbell, but it’s currently too soon to tell.

Campbell has 10 receptions for 162 yards with one touchdown in 2021. He’s appeared in five games with three starts, missing the Week Two loss to the Rams.

Several injuries limited Campbell to seven games as a rookie in 2019. Then he suffered a significant knee injury in the second game of the 2020 season that kept him out for the rest of the year.

In better news for the Colts, Reich said T.Y. Hilton was “doing fine” on Monday after suffering a quad injury during Sunday’s contest.

“With these soft-tissue things, we’re going to need it to settle down for 48 hours,” Reich said.

Hilton said himself following Sunday’s game that he didn’t think the quad injury was serious. Hilton caught four passes for 80 yards in the win over Houston.