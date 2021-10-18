Pete Carroll: Preliminary CT scans on Darrell Taylor were clear

Getty Images

Seattle defensive end Darrell Taylor was carted off the field on a stretcher in the fourth quarter of the team’s matchup with Pittsburgh on Sunday, but Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll had good news to share in his postgame press conference.

Noting that he was sharing preliminary information, Carroll told reporters that Taylor’s initial CT scans were “clear” and Taylor has feeling and movement in all his extremities.

“That’s a really good preliminary report for you,” Carroll said. “There’s more tests to be done and stuff like that. So we’re thrilled about that news.”

Carroll added that Taylor was “so mad” about having to be transported off the field with the stretcher.

“He wanted to get up,” Carroll said. “They just wouldn’t let him do it because they had to do all the secure methods to take care of him and all that. Man, he didn’t want any part of that.”

Taylor smashed his helmet against the side of teammate Al Woods when trying to tackle running back Najee Harris with just over three minutes left in the fourth quarter.

A second-round pick in 2020, Taylor missed all of his rookie season after undergoing offseason leg surgery. He entered Sunday’s contest with 4.0 sacks and three tackles for loss, having recorded a sack in three consecutive games.