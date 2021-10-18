Pete Carroll: Russell Wilson doing everything possible to get back sooner than expected

USA TODAY Sports

Russell Wilson went through a workout before Sunday night’s game. The Seahawks quarterback simulated a series of plays, huddling by himself and going through the motions without throwing the ball.

He was ever present during the game, too, standing next to head coach Pete Carroll, consulting with Geno Smith, using a tablet to review the Steelers defensive looks and participating in the overtime coin toss. Wilson’s streak of 165 consecutive starts ended Sunday night.

“Definitely different for me,” Wilson told Gregg Bell of The News Tribune.

Since he is on injured reserve, Wilson is required to miss three games. The earliest he can return is Nov. 14 at Green Bay, a week after Seattle’s bye week. His prognosis was 4-6 weeks after surgery to repair a torn tendon and dislocated middle finger on his right hand.

Carroll was asked Monday whether Wilson might return sooner than expected.

“I don’t know that, not the medical side of this thing,” Carroll said. “But I know Russell. If it’s possible, it’ll happen. If it’s possible, it’s going to happen.

“I don’t know if you guys saw him last night and the way he was preparing and going after it. He is not going to miss a trick. So, I don’t but anything past him, beyond his capabilities. He can do some special stuff. We’ll see what happens.”