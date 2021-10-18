Pete Carroll: Seahawks have talked to Cam Newton

Getty Images

The Seahawks reached out to free agent quarterback Cam Newton after Russell Wilson went down with a finger injury last week.

Seahawks coach Pete Carroll confirmed today that the Seahawks and Newton touched base, although Carroll indicated that it was more about doing their due diligence with every available quarterback than an indication that Newton was likely to sign.

“Just so you know, we have talked to him. We’re talking to everybody that could help us,” Carroll said to Mike Salk of 710 ESPN.

Newton’s departure from New England was preceded by him missing five days of practice when he was out of town and missed daily testing at the team facility — an issue that wouldn’t have come up if he had been vaccinated at the time. Newton got the COVID-19 vaccine since then, and he said he wants to play.